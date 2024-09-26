New York Mayor indicted on federal criminal charges

New York, Sep 26 (IANS) Mayor Eric Adams, 64, has been indicted on federal criminal charges, marking the first time in modern New York City history that a sitting mayor has faced such charges, local media reported.

While the indictment remains sealed, details of the charges are expected to be announced by federal prosecutors on Thursday. It is unclear what specific charges Adams, a Democrat, will face or when he will surrender to authorities, according to The New York Times report.

In a videotaped statement, Adams expressed his belief that the federal government intended to bring charges against him, stating, "These charges will be entirely false, based on lies."

"It is no surprise, as I always knew standing my ground for the people would make me a target," he added.

This indictment follows a federal investigation that came to light nearly a year ago when agents searched the home of Adams's chief fundraiser and seized electronic devices belonging to the mayor after a public event in Manhattan.

Despite the ongoing investigation, Adams and his team have maintained that he is cooperating fully with authorities and continues to assert his innocence.

Adams, a retired NYPD captain, was elected as New York City's 110th mayor in 2021, with his campaign focused on reducing crime, improving city governance, and showcasing his unique personal style, or "swagger." He is the second Black mayor in the city's history.

The indictment comes as Adams faces a competitive primary in his bid for re-election next year, likely prompting more challengers to join the race.

Despite the charges, Adams indicated he has no plans to resign. Should he decide to step down, the city's public advocate, Jumaane Williams, would assume the role of acting mayor.

