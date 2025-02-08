New initiatives to boost water security in the Mediterranean

Valletta, Feb 8 (IANS) The Union for the Mediterranean (UfM) has launched a strategy to ensure a stable water supply for households, farmers and local businesses in the region, Malta's Environment Ministry has said in a statement.

During a meeting organised by the UfM and hosted by Malta's Energy and Water Agency on Friday, members of the UfM regional platform on water were drafting the text of a Ministerial Declaration on Water in the Mediterranean, which details initiatives such as a UfM Project Development Facility and a Mediterranean Water Academy.

The initiatives are designed to speed up the development of vital water projects and equip local communities with the knowledge, technology, and financial resources they need to tackle water scarcity, according to the statement.

According to the European Maritime Transport Environmental Report 2025 issued by the European Maritime Safety Agency and the European Environment Agency on Tuesday, the Mediterranean Sea is among the most polluted areas of water in the European Union, with emissions of various pollutants the highest across the region.

The report also showed that Mediterranean waters registered the highest emissions of sulphur and nitrogen oxides, particulate matter and black carbon. Mediterranean Sea also has a higher risk of oil spills due to high traffic, Xinhua news agency reported.

Noting that Malta has already taken several measures to improve local water management, Maltese Minister for the Environment and Energy Miriam Dalli said: "With collaboration and innovation, we can lay a foundation for a more resilient Mediterranean, offering secure and affordable water for everyone."

Friday's ministerial declaration follows the Valletta Declaration, which was adopted in Malta in 2017 during the UfM Ministerial Meeting on Water.

