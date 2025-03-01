New Assam-Bhutan railway line proposes to improve cross-border link

Guwahati, March 1 (IANS) A new railway line from Assam’s Kokrajhar to Gelephu in Bhutan has been proposed to improve cross-border connectivity and strengthen bilateral ties, officials said here on Saturday.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that the Indian Railways is actively advancing towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of the ‘Act East Policy’ and ‘Neighborhood First Policy’.

“Under these policies, several new railway projects are being undertaken to enhance connectivity with neighboring countries,” he said.

Sharma said that in line with the PM’s vision and the policies, a new railway line from Kokrajhar to Gelephu linking Assam with Bhutan has been proposed to improve cross-border connectivity and strengthen bilateral ties.

According to him, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the project during the ‘Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit in Guwahati on February 25. The CPRO said that the proposed 69.04 km railway line would connect Kokrajhar station in Assam to Gelephu in Bhutan at an estimated cost of Rs 3,500 crores. The project includes the development of six new stations -- Balajan, Garubhasa, Runikhata, Shantipur, Dadgiri and Gelephu. The infrastructure plan features two important bridges, 29 major bridges, 65 minor bridges, one Road Over Bridge (ROB), 39 Road Under Bridges (RUB) and two viaducts of 11-meter length.

Sharma said that the Final Location Survey (FLS) has been successfully completed and the Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been submitted for further approval and necessary directives. The proposed railway line will significantly strengthen India-Bhutan relations by enhancing trade, tourism and cultural exchanges between the two nations. It will also improve connectivity, providing Bhutan with its first-ever railway link, facilitating seamless transportation.

Additionally, the railway line would position Bodoland in western Assam as a trade and transit hub, benefiting local businesses and communities. Overall, the Assam-Bhutan railway line is set to transform Bodoland’s economy and connectivity, paving the way for long-term growth and development.

Meanwhile, the upcoming Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) project, being developed by the Bhutan government, is likely to be beneficial for both Bhutan and Assam. Spread over 2,500 square km areas, the GMC is a Special Administrative Region in Bhutan, envisioned by King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and it is an innovative urban development project that integrates economic growth with mindfulness, holistic living, and sustainability.

Situated along Datgari of Chirang district of Assam, GMC’s strategic position at the crossroads of major economic regions, including South Asia, ASEAN, and China, combined with Bhutan’s commitment to sustainable development, rich cultural heritage, and strong governance, positions the City as a global leader in mindful and sustainable urban growth.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.