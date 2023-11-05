New Apple macOS update comes with a liquid detection feature

San Francisco, Nov 5 (IANS) The latest version of macOS comes with a liquid detection feature which will alert Apple if any liquid has been detected in the USB-C ports.

macOS Sonoma 14.1 update includes a new system daemon called “liquiddetectiond,” which can identify when the computer has been exposed to liquids, reports 9to5Mac.

This daemon runs in the background to collect liquid detection analysis from each USB-C port on the Mac, the report mentioned.

This feature is described as a “Liquid Detection and Corrosion Mitigation Daemon.”

iPhones and iPads have a similar daemon to alert users when liquid is detected in the connector.

On the Mac, the code suggests that the daemon is only used for “analytics” and is not associated with end-user features.

Apple may finally implement an alert similar to the iOS for Mac users too.

Apple’s limited warranty doesn’t cover damage caused by liquids, even for water-resistant products like the iPhone, Apple Watch, and some AirPods models.

macOS Sonoma 14.1 is the first major update to Apple’s new operating system. The update includes a number of new features and bug fixes.

Like on the iPhones, users can now favourite songs, albums, and playlists in the Music app. Favourited items can be easily filtered and accessed in the library.

There’s a new feature that allows users to view the AppleCare+ status of their Mac and connected AirPods in System Settings.

