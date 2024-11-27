Network-based readiness: India climbs up 11 slots to be among top 50 nations

New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) India climbed up 11 slots in the latest 'Network Readiness Index 2024' (NRI 2024), and is now placed at 49th rank globally, the government said on Wednesday.

The country not only improved its ranking but also improved its score from 49.93 in 2023 to 53.63 in 2024, according to the index published by the Portulans Institute, an independent non-profit research and educational institute based in Washington, DC.

Notably, India leads in several indicators like AI, FTTH Internet Subscriptions and Mobile Broadband Internet Traffic, among others, according to the Ministry of Communications.

India secured first rank in 'AI scientific publications', 'AI talent concentration' and 'ICT services exports', second rank in 'FTTH/Building Internet subscriptions', 'Mobile broadband internet traffic within the country' and 'International Internet bandwidth', third rank in 'Domestic market scale' and fourth rank in annual investment in telecommunication services.

In the latest version, the report maps the network-based readiness landscape of 133 economies based on their performances in four different pillars -- technology, people, governance and impact, covering a total of 54 variables.

As per the report, India has demonstrated significant digital progress, with notable strengths in technological innovation and digital transformation.

India's performance in NRI 2024 is the latest in a string of advancements in the telecommunications sector.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has made significant strides in advancing India's telecommunication infrastructure.

Over the past decade, tele-density increased from 75.2 per cent to 84.69 per cent, and wireless connections reached 119 crore.

'Digital India' has set an example by expanding broadband access to rural areas through partnerships with technology companies, resulting in the sharp rise in internet subscribers from 25.1 crore to 94.4 crore, with a substantial rise in wireless Internet usage.

Furthermore, India launched 5G services in 2022, rapidly improving its global mobile broadband speed ranking from 118 to 15.

The country now aims to position itself as a leader in future telecom technologies with the 'Bharat 6G Vision'.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.