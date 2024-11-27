Assam: 12th edition of International Tourism Mart kickstarted in Kaziranga

Guwahati, Nov 27 (IANS) In an endeavour to elevate the artistic, cultural, and handicraft traditions of the Northeast, while simultaneously fostering the growth of the region's tourism sector, the 12th edition of the International Tourism Mart (ITM) was inaugurated on Wednesday in Kaziranga by Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, in presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, officials said.

Chief Minister Sarma said that it was an immense honour to host the International Tourism Mart for a third time in the region.

He expressed that this edition of the Mart would serve as a vibrant platform for the display of the Northeast’s multifaceted heritage - its culture, folk traditions, and the rich panorama of its historical narratives. It is through such engagements, he added, that both national and international delegates would be afforded the invaluable opportunity to engage intimately with Assam’s illustrious cultural and historical lineage.

The Chief Minister alluded to the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who, having spent a night at Kaziranga, bore witness to the park’s remarkable biodiversity, particularly its famed one-horned rhinoceros population.

He mentioned other dignitaries, such as President Droupadi Murmu, former President Ram Nath Kovind, and the King of Bhutan, who too were captivated by the natural beauty of Kaziranga.

Sarma noted the recent recognition of Charaideo Maidam as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, attributing this achievement to the concerted efforts of both the Prime Minister and the Union Minister of Culture and Tourism.

He emphasised Charaideo’s historical significance, particularly during the six centuries of Ahom rule, which contributed to Assam’s remarkable advancements in myriad fields during that time. The Chief Minister hailed this as a monumental success for the people of Assam, one that attests to the enduring legacy of the region.

He also called upon all stakeholders and entrepreneurs involved in the tourism industry to collaborate in the development of the sector, underscoring the importance of unified efforts.

