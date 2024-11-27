Mamata Banerjee to attend Hemant Soren’s swearing-in ceremony

Kolkata, Nov 27 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on November 28.

Mamata Banerjee will first attend the Assembly where she will address issues related to the state then she will to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport and take the flight to Ranchi.

Sources said that Soren personally called Mamata Banerjee and requested her to be present at his swearing-in ceremony. She is expected to be back in Kolkata by Thursday.

Leaders of the Trinamool Congress compared the results of the last Assembly elections in Jharkhand and Maharashtra and claimed that Congress should shed its high-handed attitude toward the opposition bloc and give more importance to the regional parties.

The newly-elected INDIA Bloc leader Hemant Soren is all set to take oath as the next Chief Minister of Jharkhand for the fourth time on Thursday, with the swearing-in ceremony set to serve as a major platform for the opposition bloc to showcase its unity and strength as many of its top leaders are expected to attend the event.

The official guest list includes several prominent leaders including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, NCP President Sharad Pawar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, CPI-ML General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, Shiv Sena-UBT leader Uddhav Thackeray, former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti, Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, Karnataka Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, Leader of Opposition in Bihar Tejashwi Yadav, former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Bihar MP Pappu Yadav, and AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, whose National People's Party is a NDA constituent, is also slated to attend.

These names have been officially confirmed by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha.

In addition to CM Soren, one minister each from Congress and RJD is likely to be sworn in during the event. The ceremony will take place at Ranchi's Morabadi ground, a venue that previously hosted Soren’s oath-taking ceremony on December 29, 2019.

Extensive decorations are underway, with an estimated crowd of 50,000 expected to attend from across the state.

State Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari, on Wednesday, reviewed the preparations, ensuring seamless coordination.

Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Varun Ranjan and SSP Chandan Sinha conducted a detailed briefing for officials and staff handling the event's administrative and security arrangements.

They emphasised strict adherence to protocols for guest management and security to ensure the event’s smooth execution.

Earlier in the day, Hemant Soren, along with his wife Kalpana Soren, visited his native village Nemra in Ramgarh district to honour his grandfather, Sobaran Soren, on his martyrdom day. They paid homage at Lukaiyatand, where Sobaran Soren's statue stands.

After garlanding the statue, Soren addressed the public, reflecting on the historical struggles of Jharkhand's people against exploitation. He remarked: "Our forefathers have always inspired us to fight for justice and rights. Their sacrifices motivate us to remain steadfast in our journey for equality and dignity."

Later, in a social media post, Soren said: "Salute to the revered grandfather Amar Veer Martyr Master Sobran Manjhi ji on his martyrdom day… The people of Jharkhand have struggled and fought against exploitation and oppression for centuries. Our brave forefathers have always given us the passion to fight for our rights… He believed that only education can bring a change in society… While fighting against the exploiters, Pujya Dadaji continued his great campaign to educate the exploited and deprived society by lighting the flame of education."

