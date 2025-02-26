Netherlands announce squad for ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 games in Namibia

New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) The Netherlands have announced their 15-member squad for their upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 matches, set to happen in Namibia from March 5 to 13. Apart from playing two ODIs against hosts Namibia on March 7 and 13, the Netherlands will also play as many matches against Canada on March 5 and 11.

All matches will take place at the Wanderers Sports Club in Windhoek, Namibia’s capital city. In the Netherlands squad, Fred Klaassen is set to play his first 50-over game in nearly two years, while Zach Lion-Cachet has been handed a maiden ODI call-up.

There are no places for Brandon Glover, Shariz Ahmad, or Clayton Floyd, who were a part of the Dutch bowling camp in Cape Town. “We are looking forward to our first WCL2 fixtures of 2025 in Namibia. We have been able to assemble a well-balanced squad which will be able to adapt to the conditions and opposition we face.”

“The squad has put in extensive preparation in the Netherlands over the winter and during a camp in Cape Town in February which has seen some great improvements and the team is ready to meet the challenges ahead,” said Netherlands head coach Ryan Cook in a statement.

The Netherlands are currently in fifth place in the 2024–2026 ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 points table, with 14 points from 12 games, coming after seven wins and five losses.

They would need wins aplenty on their Namibia tour to be amongst the top four nations who will eventually play a global qualifying tournament for participating in the main Men’s ODI World Cup, which will be held in South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe in 2027.

The Netherlands had played in the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup in India being the second-best team in the global qualifiers in Zimbabwe. They eventually finished in tenth place in the main tournament, via two wins, including one coming over South Africa, and seven defeats.

Netherlands squad: Colin Ackermann, Noah Croes, Bas de Leede, Aryan Dutt, Scott Edwards (captain & wicketkeeper), Viv Kingma, Fred Klaassen, ⁠Kyle Klein, Michael Levitt, Zach Lion-Cachet, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O’Dowd, Vikram Singh, Timm van der Gugten and Paul van Meekeren

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.