Nepal and Oman secure spots in 2024 Men's T20 World Cup through Asia qualifiers

Kathmandu, Nov 3 (IANS) Nepal and Oman have secured their qualification for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 after they reached the final of the ongoing Asia qualifiers by winning their respective semifinals on Friday. Nepal and Oman will now meet in the qualifiers' final on Sunday.

While Oman got the better of Bahrain by 10 wickets in the first semifinal, Nepal beat UAE by eight wickets in front of a huge home crowd to mark their re-entry into the T20 World Cup fold for just the second time after 2014.

At the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur, Aqib Ilyas took 4-10 and played a critical role in Oman restricting Bahrain to 106/9. Openers Kashyap Prajapati (57 not out) and Pratik Athavale (50 not out) pulled off the chase in style with 34 balls remaining, to confirm their third T20 World Cup appearance after 2016 and 2021 editions.

Meanwhile, at the Mulpani Cricket Stadium in Kageshwari-Manohara, spinners Kushal Malla and Sandeep Lamichhane bowled economical spells to keep UAE to a modest 134/9. Vriitya Aravind made 64 but found little support from his teammates. Opener Aasif Sheikh hit an unbeaten 64 to complete the chase with 17 balls to spare.

In the tournament to be held from June 4 to 30, 20 teams will be divided into four groups of five each for the first round. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super Eight stage. In Super Eight, teams will be split into two groups of four each, with the top two sides from two groups entering the semi-finals.

Hosts West Indies and USA, as well as Australia, defending champions England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh have already qualified for the competition,

Ireland, Scotland, Papua New Guinea and Canada sealed their spots for the tournament through regional qualifiers, with Nepal and Oman now joining them. The last two spots for the tournament will be decided by the Africa Qualifiers, to be held from November 22 to 30 in Namibia.

Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Broward County in Lauderhill, Florida and Nassau County in New York were confirmed to be the venues in the United States of America (USA) leg of the tournament.

Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Guyana, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad & Tobago will be the hosts for the competition’s matches to be played in the West Indies.

West Indies, the two-time winners of the Men’s T20 World Cup, will be hosting the ninth edition of the tournament after first playing hosts for the competition in 2010, while this is the first time the USA will be hosting an ICC tournament. The two countries were awarded joint hosting rights for the competition in 2021.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.