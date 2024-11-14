Neil Nitin Mukesh’s brother, Naman Nitin ties the knot with Trishona Soni

Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) The wedding ceremony of Naman Nitin, the son of singer Nitin Mukesh, and the brother of Neil Nitin Mukesh, was concluded in Udaipur, which has become a wedding destination for Bollywood celebrities. Naman tied the nuptial knot with Trishona Soni in presence of family and friends.

The wedding ceremony was a close-knit affair. The three-day wedding ceremony was attended by family members, relatives and friends. After the wedding, the couple left for Mumbai. The wedding ceremonies were kept completely under wraps. Photos and videos from the wedding have gone viral on social media.

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh and his wife Nita also got married in Udaipur. Naman, who is the younger son of Nitin Mukesh, directs and acts in Bollywood films. This is the third Bollywood destination wedding in Udaipur this year. Earlier this year, celebrity Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan tied the knot with Nupur Shikhare from January 7 to January 10 in Udaipur. The couple had a traditional Maharashtrian wedding ceremony on January 8. The wedding ceremony took place at Taj Aravali Resort located on Kodiyat Road in Udaipur. All 176 rooms of the hotel were booked for the family members and guests of the bride and groom.

Sunny Deol's niece also got married in Udaipur from January 29 to January 31.

Last year, politician Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra also tied the knot in Udaipur. Their wedding festivities began with a mehendi function. The couple hosted a chooda ceremony, followed by haldi and sangeet.

The couple twinned in ivory coloured ensembles for their big day. The wedding was attended by their family and close friends, including CMs Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann, Manish Malhotra, and Sania Malhotra.

