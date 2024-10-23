Neighbouring countries won't allow use of territory for attacks on Iran: FM Araghchi

Kuwait City, Oct 23 (IANS) Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has said that neighbouring countries have assured Iran they will not allow the use of their territories in any potential attacks against the country.

Speaking at a press conference in Kuwait on Tuesday, Araghchi said, "We have received reassurances from our neighbouring countries that they will not permit the use of their territories or airspace for any possible attack on Iran."

Araghchi's visit comes amid growing concerns about possible military escalation in the region between Iran and Israel. The Iranian Foreign Minister reiterated that Iran is seeking a comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza and southern Lebanon, and called for calm in the region, Xinhua news agency reported.

However, he also warned that any potential Israeli attack on Iran's oil infrastructure or nuclear facilities would be met with "a similar response."

Regarding the possibility of a full-scale war in the region, Araghchi said, "There is that possibility ... the war could expand to encompass the entire region if energy installations in Iran are struck," adding that "the countries of the region have the capability to prevent this full-scale war from happening."

Araghchi stressed that any attack on nuclear facilities violates international laws and conventions.

He said that Iran is also "closely monitoring all movements in US bases in the region, both by sea and air".

Regarding the conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon, Araghchi said, "The decision to cease fire rests with the Lebanese and Palestinians themselves, and we are here only to offer support and backing."

Araghchi's visit to Kuwait is part of ongoing consultations with regional countries amid what he described as "Israeli military escalation in Gaza and Lebanon." Kuwait is the 11th stop of Araghchi's regional tour focusing on preventing further escalation in the Middle East.

