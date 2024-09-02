Nearly 70 pc of S. Koreans support gradual increase in medical school quota: Survey

Seoul, Sep 2 (IANS) Nearly 7 out of 10 South Koreans voiced support for a gradual increase in the medical school admission quota rather than a drastic hike, a survey showed on Monday.

The survey of 1,000 South Koreans aged 18 and older commissioned by the National Medical Professors' council showed that 68.9 per cent of the respondents said raising the number of medical school students gradually is appropriate, while 22.6 per cent called for a marked increase at one time, Yonhap news agency reported.

Asked if the government's push for a hike of 2,000 was believed to have been based on scientific grounds, 44.9 per cent said it is "very much unlikely" and 16.5 per cent said it is "unlikely."

As part of the medical system reform, the Yoon Suk Yeol administration has vowed to increase the medical school admissions quota by 2,000 seats per year over the next five years or so to address a shortage of doctors, and it finalised a hike of some 1,500 students for next year.

The plan is facing fierce opposition from doctors, and most of the country's 13,000 trainee doctors have left their workplaces in the form of mass resignations since February to disrupt the national health care system.

Doctors claim that medical schools will not be able to handle the increased enrollment, as it will compromise the quality of medical education and ultimately the country's medical services.

According to the survey, 65 per cent of the respondents pointed to the need to adjust next year's quota hike plan, and 64.5 per cent worried about the worsening medical service crisis.

Asked if Yoon appears to be well aware of the current situation in the medical scene, 67.4 per cent said they don't think so.

"The people now urge the government to change its course," the council said. "Nobody will endure its ridiculous decision that completely breaks down the country's advanced medical system in just six months."

