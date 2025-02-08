NDA MPs met PM Modi to express gratitude for Budget allocations for Bihar: JD-U's Sanjay Jha

Patna, Feb 8 (IANS) After a delegation of 30 MPs of Bihar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, JD-U Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha said the MPs expressed their gratitude for the significant allocations made to Bihar in the Union Budget 2025-26.

"In the previous Budget (2024-25), Bihar was allocated Rs 60,000 crore, and this year's Budget continues that trend with significant investments aimed at the state's development. Hence, the MPs, of NDA met with the Prime Minister and thanked him for such a big allocation for Bihar through the Union Budget," Jha added.

The Budget includes provisions for new airports, infrastructure projects, and the establishment of a Makhana Board to enhance the production and marketing of foxnuts, a key agricultural product of the state.

Regarding the recent Delhi Assembly elections, Jha criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, stating that during the election campaign, he observed that many areas in Delhi lacked basic amenities such as drinking water and proper roads.

"The condition of these areas was worse than that of villages in Bihar. The exit polls favouring the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) were accurate and we anticipate a BJP-led government would be formed in Delhi," the JD-U leader said.

In response to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks that Dalits have not been given their rights in Bihar, Jha countered by pointing out that the Congress was in power in Bihar for many years and was an alliance partner of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) from 1990 to 2005.

"Why they had not provided rights to Dalits and backward caste communities during their tenure. Since assuming power in 2005, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has implemented reservations in the Panchayati Raj system, granting rights to Backward, Extremely Backward, and Dalit communities in Bihar," the JD-U leader said.

Addressing RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's statement about making Tejashwi Yadav the Chief Minister in 2025, Jha acknowledged that as it is an election year in Bihar, everyone has the right to campaign.

However, he referenced the recent by-polls in four Assembly constituencies -- Imamganj, Belaganj, Tarari, and Ramgarh -- where the NDA secured victories in all four seats.

Jha expressed confidence that despite the Opposition's efforts, the election results would favour the NDA.

Regarding Tejashwi Yadav's meeting with the Governor over concerns about rising crime in Bihar, Jha asserted that the law and order situation in the state is stable and among the best across the country.

