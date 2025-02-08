Bihar shocker: Man slits throat of six-year-old son in Gopalganj

Patna, Feb 8 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a man slit the throat of his own 6-year-old son in Bihar’s Gopalganj on Friday. The incident happened in Narayanpur village, the police said.

Shockingly, the accused father, Arvind Kumar Singh, after committing the barbaric crime, put the body in a cotton bag and waited for the police at the door of his house for the police to arrest him.

Police said that Arvind, who had recently returned from a foreign country three months ago, has been mentally disturbed due to ongoing family disputes with his wife.

Arvind’s wife, a school teacher, had left for work in the morning along with their two daughters and son.

In the afternoon, when the children returned home, Arvind gave his daughters some money and sent them to the market. While he was alone at home with his six-year-old son, he allegedly slit the child's throat.

Soon after, Arvind’s wife arrived home and raised an alarm, prompting villagers to rush to the scene. This incident has created shock and panic in the area. The police were immediately informed and arrived shortly after.

Arvind, who was found waiting at the gate for law enforcement, was taken into custody as the prime suspect in the case.

“We have arrested the victim’s father. Preliminary investigation suggests a family dispute as a possible motive. Arvind’s relationship with his wife has been strained ever since he returned from abroad.

The accused has confessed to the crime. He also said that he has no regret for this incident,” said Anand Mohan, SDPO of Hathua Range, Gopalganj district.

A First Information Report (FIR) of murder under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at Bhore police station, and further investigation is underway.

“The actual cause of the murder of the six-year-old child was not disclosed by the accused so far. We have sent the dead body for the post-mortem. A knife which was used in the commission of the crime was also seized from the accused's possession,” Mohan said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.