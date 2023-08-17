NCW condems 'derogatory remarks' of Randeep Surjewala

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday condemned the alleged 'derogatory remarks' and gender-targeted abuse allegedly used by senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala during the 'Jan Akrosh rally' in Kaithal, Haryana on August 13.

"NCW is deeply concerned about the derogatory and gender-targeted abuse used during the 'Jan Akrosh rally' in Kaithal, Haryana. This language is offensive to the dignity of women. As a Member of Rajya Sabha, upholding the post's dignity in public is paramount. Randeep Singh Surjewala is required to issue a written apology and explanation for resorting to such language within five days," NCW said in a tweet.

Addressing the Congress 'Jan Akrosh' rally in Kaithal, Haryana on August 13, Surjewala had said, "People of the BJP and JJP are 'rakshas' (demons) and those who vote for the BJP and support them also have demonic tendencies. Today, I curse them for this land of the Mahabharata."

Later, a clip of the video went viral on different social media platforms and several senior BJP leaders shared the video clip.

Surjewala could not be contacted for his comments.

