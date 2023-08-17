Gujarat: Shastri Bridge to remain shut for six-months due to repair work

Ahmedabad, Aug 17 (IANS) The Shastri Bridge will remain close for about six-month due to the restoration work.

The authorities have approved the repair project with the tender for the restoration having been sanctioned, carrying an estimated cost of Rs 6 crore.

To streamline traffic management during the repair period, an alternative route will be established, diverting traffic from Vishala to Narol in the state.

The bridge, linking the Vishala region of Vasna in Western Ahmedabad to the industrial enclaves of Narol and Pirana in the Eastern part of the city, gained public attention in June due to a widely circulated photograph. The image underscored the necessity for collaborative repairs on this 40-year-old structure.

Earlier, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) had taken steps to restrict the passage of heavy vehicles such as trucks and buses by erecting a barrier.

The bridge has garnered attention over the past two years owing to its deteriorating condition.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.