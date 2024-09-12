NBA launch nationwide 3v3 tournament for U-14s

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) along with sponsors announced the launch of the Jr. NBA nationwide 3v3 tournament for the top U-14 players across India and the largest school-based basketball program in the country.

The ACG Jr. NBA program will feature boys’ and girls’ divisions with teams representing schools from across the country and tip off on Tuesday (September 17) with tournaments in Chennai and Mumbai before visiting Aizawl, Delhi, Kolkata and Ludhiana.

The top eight boys’ and girls’ teams from each city will then compete in a league phase within each city that will see the top three boys’ and girls’ teams and one all-star team from each of the boys’ and girls’ divisions advance to the league finals early next year. The dates of the remaining city tournaments and league phases, and the dates and location of the league finals, will be announced at a later date.

The tournament aims to enhance youth basketball development at the local level, expand elite talent identification nationally, and provide new development opportunities for players, coaches and referees at all levels.

