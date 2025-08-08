Yamuna Water Level Rises to 205.05m in Delhi, Flood Alert Issued

The water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi breached the warning mark of 204.5 metres early Thursday morning and continued to rise steadily, reaching 205.05 metres by 8pm, according to officials. Authorities have issued advisories to residents in low-lying areas, urging them to move to safer ground as a precautionary measure.

The situation is being closely monitored, and government agencies are on high alert. The Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) department has stated that evacuation efforts will begin once the river touches 206 metres — a key threshold for emergency action.

In line with the Flood Action Plan 2025, the secretary (revenue) and director (civil defence) have directed all district magistrates to deploy 65 civil defence volunteers per district. These teams will remain on duty until October 31, 2025, to assist with emergency operations.

“If the water level approaches or breaches 206 metres, people will be shifted to tents,” an official said. Additionally, traffic on the Old Railway Bridge will be suspended once the 206-metre mark is reached.

Minister Confirms Situation Under Control

Delhi’s I&FC Minister Parvesh Verma conducted a ground inspection on Thursday, visiting Regulator Number 12 and other sensitive areas along the riverbank. He assured the public that there is no cause for panic and ruled out a repeat of the 2023 floods, which saw the Yamuna surge to a record 208.66 metres.

“This seasonal rise in Yamuna water levels is normal,” Verma told reporters. “Unlike last year, all gates of the ITO barrage are currently open, allowing for a smooth flow of water and preventing any bottlenecks.”

Water Level Could Approach Danger Mark

The Central Water Commission (CWC) has forecasted a further rise in the Yamuna's water level. By 10am on Friday, it is expected to reach 205.25 metres, inching closer to the “danger level” of 205.33 metres.

In comparison, last year’s post-monsoon peak was 204.38 metres on September 26. However, the river had dramatically swelled to 208.66 metres on July 11, 2023, following a heavy discharge of 359,760 cusecs from Haryana’s Hathnikund Barrage.

This week, the situation has been aggravated by continuous upstream rainfall. On Wednesday, the Yamuna’s level was 204.15 metres at 6pm, following an hourly discharge of 61,729 cusecs from Hathnikund. Discharge remained above 50,000 cusecs for several hours on both Wednesday and Thursday, officials said.

Evacuation Announcements and Ground Action

Teams from the I&FC department were seen making announcements via boats and loudspeakers, asking residents in flood-prone areas to gather their belongings and move to safer locations.

“All SDMs have been instructed to monitor the ground situation and ensure people are alerted in time,” Minister Verma said. “Flood control teams, engineers, and emergency workers are on the ground 24/7. Barrages, regulators, pumps, and drains are under constant watch, and backup systems have been tested.”

The administration has also reviewed drain cleaning efforts and contingency plans to ensure full preparedness for any emergency.