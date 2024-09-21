World Gratitude Day 2024: Quotes

Every year on September 21, the world celebrates World Gratitude Day to remember the initial gathering that took place in Hawaii in 1965. We have a chance to express our gratitude for everything we have and the kind people in our lives on this day. "With Mary, guided by the 'Dream,' we generate peace by taking care of our common home" is this year's World Gratitude Day theme.

Theme for This Year:



"With Mary, guided by the 'Dream,' we generate peace by taking care of our common home" is the theme for World Gratitude Day in 2024.

What is Gratitude?

Being grateful is a habit and a strong emotion that can transform lives. Being appreciative is more than just saying "thank you". It is an expression of appreciation for the kindness, compassion, gifts, experiences, and people who make our lives better. It's about acknowledging the good things in our lives and realizing that many of them come from outside sources.

World's Gratitude Day 2024 quotes:

Gratitude can transform standard days into thanksgivings, routine jobs into joy, and ordinary opportunities into blessings.

-William Arthur Ward

"Practicing gratitude is how we acknowledge that there's enough and that we're enough."

-Brenè Brown

"The deepest craving of human nature is the need to be appreciated."

-William James

"Thankfulness is the beginning of gratitude. Gratitude is the completion of thankfulness. Thankfulness may consist merely of words. Gratitude is shown in acts."

-Henri Frederic Amiel

"Silent gratitude isn't very much to anyone."

-Gertrude Stein

"Make it a habit to tell people, 'thank you.' I express your appreciation sincerely and without expecting anything in return. Truly appreciate those around you, and you'll soon find many others around you. Truly appreciate life, and you'll find that you have more of it."

-Ralph Marston

"Joy is the simplest form of gratitude" - Karl Barth

"The heart that gives thanks is a happy one, for we cannot feel thankful and unhappy at the same time." -Douglas Wood

.

"Wear gratitude like a cloak, and it will feed every corner of your life." - Rumi.

"Piglet noticed that even though he had a tiny heart, it could hold rather a large amount of gratitude." -A.A. Milne.

"We must find time to stop and thank the people who make a difference in our lives." -John F. Kennedy.

"Always have an attitude of gratitude." -Sterling K. Brown.

Also read: Dussehra Holidays 2024: 13 Days Holidays in Telangana, AP

.