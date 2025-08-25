What Not To Do In The Bhadrapada Month?

The Hindu month of Bhadrapada, or Bhado or Bhadwa in other parts of the country, is extremely spiritually and religiously important. Coming between August and September on the Gregorian calendar, it is the fifth month of the Hindu calendar and comes after Shravan. In 2025, the month starts on August 24, encompassing a number of important festivals such as Krishna Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi, Hartalika Teej, and Anant Chaturdashi.

Though the month is famous for devotion, fasting, and celebration, it is necessary to know the things to be avoided during this sacred time. There are certain activities that are regarded as inauspicious or spiritually bad when performed in Bhadrapada.

Things to Avoid in Bhadrapada

Steer clear of Non-Vegetarian Food and Alcohol

All meat, fish, eggs, alcohol, and cigarettes are strictly avoided. The month is all about purity and devotion, and these things are thought to perturb the spiritual atmosphere.

Don't Miss Daily Prayer or Fasting Laws

Prayers, fasting, and self-control are encouraged for this time. Going to the daily puja, not following vrat (fasting), or failing to keep oneself clean while worshipping is a sign of disrespect to the gods.

Avoid Cursing and Other Negative Behavior

Uttering harsh words, lying, or arguing must be avoided. The theme of the month is humility, mercy, and spiritual development.

Do Not Neglect Cleanliness

Taking an early bath, keeping the surroundings clean, and personal hygiene are important. Skipping these activities is viewed as unspiritual and undesirable socially.

Avoid Overindulgence in Food and Comfort

Heavy or rich foods should not be eaten. A sattvic (simple and pure) diet is to be followed to sustain physical as well as mental equilibrium.

Do Not Neglect Charity and Seva

Although the month promotes donations, neglecting to help others or neglecting an opportunity to offer alms is viewed as a loss of spiritual merit.

Avoid Laziness and Irregular Habits

Bhadrapada believes in discipline. Waking up late, missing prayers, or refraining from religious reading is not encouraged.

Why These Restrictions Are Important

The purpose of these restrictions is to assist devotees in having a pure body, mind, and soul at a spiritually intense time. Devotees find that by adhering to these rules, they not only receive the blessings of deities such as Lord Krishna, Lord Ganesha, and Lord Shiva but also get their karma balanced and revere ancestors during Shraddh Paksha.

By following these precautions, devotees can make the best use of the spiritual energy of Bhadrapada and get ready for the subsequent sacred month of Ashwin.

Also read: Bhadrapada Masam 2025 Begins: Festivals, Events and Significance