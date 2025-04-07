Waqf Board Land Donations: Who Contributed Most in India?

The Waqf Board, managing Islamic religious and community properties, continues to be one of India's largest landowners, with nearly 872,000 registered immovable properties as of December 2022. Recent reports indicate that the total land owned by the Waqf Board exceeds 940,000 acres. These vast landholdings primarily include mosques, madrasas, cemeteries, and other properties designated for religious and charitable purposes under Islamic law.

The Waqf system involves land donated by Muslim rulers, wealthy businessmen, Sufi saints, and religious leaders, who contribute properties to support mosques, madrasas, dargahs, and other social welfare initiatives. Once a property is registered as Waqf, it is dedicated to Allah and cannot be sold or altered.

The term ‘Waqf’ is derived from the Arabic word ‘wakufa,’ which means something dedicated to God or funds allocated for public welfare. While Waqf properties in India are administered autonomously, in neighboring countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh, they are regulated by the government. In India, Waqf law pertains to the rights of religious minorities, whereas in Pakistan and Bangladesh, it falls under Islamic governance.

Nizams of Hyderabad: Top Contributors to Waqf

Among the significant contributors to the Waqf system in India were the Nizams of Hyderabad. Nizam-ul-Mulk Asaf Jah VII, in particular, is known for donating thousands of acres of land to the Waqf in the Deccan region. In addition, the Nizams also made generous contributions to prominent temples such as the Yadgirigutta Temple, Tirupati Temple, and the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Mughal emperors, including Akbar, Shah Jahan, and Aurangzeb, were also major donors to Waqf properties. Female figures such as Jahanara Begum also played a vital role in contributing to religious institutions and welfare projects.

Contributions from Sufi Saints' Followers and Wealthy Donors

Followers of revered Sufi saints like Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya and Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti made significant donations to their respective shrines. Additionally, wealthy Muslim landowners and traders, such as industrialists Sir Syed Muhammad and the Vakeel family, donated land to support educational and religious causes.

In recent times, modern-day donors such as former Vice President Abdul Hamid Ansari and Wipro’s Azim Premji have continued the tradition by contributing to Waqf properties for the benefit of educational and healthcare institutions. Major Waqf holdings can be found in cities such as Delhi, Hyderabad, Lucknow, and Ajmer.

Recently, the Parliament passed the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025, which has been signed into law by the President. The new bill introduces key changes, including stricter documentation for waqf property claims and a greater government role in surveying properties.