Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: Registration Extended to October 11

The Ministry of Education has extended the registration deadline for the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025, allowing students and schools more time to participate in India’s largest student innovation challenge. The new last date for registration is October 11, 2025, revised from the earlier deadline of October 6. Interested candidates can register through the official website vbb.mic.gov.in by submitting their initial project idea or concept.

Launched by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), the Buildathon aims to inspire students from classes 6 to 12 to ideate, design, and develop innovative solutions aligned with national development goals. The initiative has already engaged participants from over 2.5 lakh schools, making it a landmark step toward realizing the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

The Buildathon focuses on four key themes: Vocal for Local, Atmanirbhar Bharat, Swadeshi, and Samriddh Bharat, encouraging students to think creatively about self-reliance, sustainable growth, and national innovation. Participating schools will submit entries in the form of photos and videos, which will be evaluated by a national panel of experts. The top teams will receive prizes, mentorship, and long-term support through corporate adoption and resources to further strengthen their innovations.

Participation is open to teams of 5–7 students, and schools can register multiple teams. The program emphasizes hands-on, experiential learning, in line with the National Education Policy 2020, and promotes inclusive participation, with special focus on Aspirational Districts, Tribal, and Remote Regions.

The Buildathon schedule includes a preparation period from October 6 to 13, followed by a live synchronized innovation event on October 13. Schools can then submit entries until October 31, with evaluations taking place through November and December. The results and felicitation of the top winners are scheduled for January 2026. Participation certificates will be provided to all teams.

Since its launch on September 23, 2025, the Viksit Bharat Buildathon has mobilized schools nationwide to actively engage in innovation challenges. With over 1 crore students expected to participate, this initiative offers a unique platform for students to showcase creativity, develop problem-solving skills, and contribute to India’s growth story.

Students and schools planning to take part must register before October 11, 2025, through the official Buildathon portal.