US Visa: F1 Approvals for Indians Drop 27% in 2024

In a concerning trend for aspiring Indian students, the United States has issued significantly fewer student visas (F1) this year. According to data from the US Department of State, there has been a 27% decline in F1 visa approvals for Indian nationals compared to previous years — a figure even lower than what was recorded during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

From March to May 2024, only 9,906 F1 visas were granted in India. This is a noticeable drop when compared to 10,894 visas issued in the same period in 2022, 13,478 in 2024, and 14,987 in 2023. These months are typically the busiest for visa processing, as the August–September academic intake approaches in US universities.

The dip comes despite India recently overtaking China in sending the highest number of international students to the US. However, this momentum appears to be faltering amid ongoing policy shifts and immigration tightening under former President Donald Trump’s renewed political influence. New rules regarding F1 visa eligibility and processing are believed to be contributing to the decline.

Compounding the issue, student visa interview appointments resumed on June 26, yet thousands of Indian applicants are still struggling to secure slots. Limited appointments and prolonged processing delays have left many in limbo — uncertain whether they’ll be able to start their courses in time.

For students who have already received university admissions, the uncertainty around visa timelines is adding immense stress and disruption. With the Fall semester fast approaching, families and students are urging for clarity and faster processing from US consulates.