US: Trump Administration Suspends New Student Visa Appointments Until Further Notice

The Trump administration has dealt a major blow to foreign students planning to study for higher education in the United States. In a recent action, the U.S. government temporarily halted all student visa interviews at American embassies worldwide, including in India. This move is followed by new strict regulations for reviewing the social media profiles of foreign applicants.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has instructed all U.S. embassies globally to stop scheduling new appointments for student and exchange visitor visas (categories F, M, and J) until further notice. Pre-existing appointments already scheduled will go ahead as scheduled, but no new interviews will be provided until further instructions are released. The new, stiffened social media screening policies are likely to make it even more difficult for foreign students to secure admission into universities in the U.S.

Strict Notice to Foreign Students in the U.S.: Go to School or Your Visa Will Be Canceled

Apart from suspending the visa interview, the Trump administration has also issued a strict notice to foreign students who are already studying in America. The American Embassy in India stated that student visas would be cancelled for students who do not regularly go to school. Dropped students, absentees, or students who leave their programs without informing their institutions stand the risk of losing their visa status. In addition, such students may no longer be eligible to apply for any U.S. visa in the future.

Students are encouraged to adhere strictly to visa requirements in order to retain their status and not imperil their right to pursue studies or work in the U.S.

Optional Practical Training (OPT) Program Under Threat

Joining the worries is the reportedly contemplated cancellation of the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program, under which foreign students can currently gain valuable work experience in the U.S. The move has raised the concern levels among Indian students and other students studying abroad.

Indian Students Abroad Cross One Million Mark

This notwithstanding, the number of Indian students pursuing studies abroad keeps increasing gradually. The Ministry of External Affairs estimates that by 2025, there will be 1.08 million Indian students in foreign institutions, compared to about 1.03 million in 2023. These numbers have been confirmed by different education authorities.

Although there has been a slight fall in the number of Indian students opting for Canada this year, the nation still has a substantial number of them. According to figures in 2024, there were 137,608 Indian students in Canada, 98,890 in the UK, and 331,602 in the United States in the previous year.