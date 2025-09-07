UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2025 – Unofficial & Official Key Updates

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is conducting the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025 on September 6 and 7, 2025. The exam is being held in two shifts each day — the morning shift from 10 am to 12 noon and the evening shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.

As candidates finish their exams, attention now turns to the answer key. The unofficial UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2025 is expected to be released by various coaching institutes and educational platforms by the evening of the same day. This will help aspirants estimate their scores before the release of the official key.

The official UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2025 will be released in the third week of September. It will be made available on the commission’s official website, allowing candidates to cross-check their responses with accuracy.

Why the Answer Key Matters

The answer key is a crucial tool for candidates. By comparing their responses with the solutions provided, aspirants can predict their tentative scores well before the official results. The unofficial key is based on student feedback and expert analysis, while the official key ensures transparency in evaluation.

Exam Structure

The UPSSSC PET 2025 is an offline exam conducted using OMR sheets. It consists of 100 questions carrying a total of 100 marks. Each correct answer earns one mark, while 0.25 marks are deducted for every wrong response. The duration of the exam is two hours.

Subjects Covered in the Exam

The PET question paper covers a wide range of topics, testing the candidate’s general awareness and aptitude. Key areas include:

Indian History

Indian National Movement

Geography

Indian Economy

Indian Constitution and Public Administration

General Science

Elementary Arithmetic

General Hindi

General English

Logic and Reasoning

Current Affairs

With the unofficial UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2025 set to be released shortly, candidates can get an early estimate of their performance while they wait for the official announcement later this month.