TTD Set to Build Replica Temple at Kumbh Mela

Tirumala: As part of its efforts to spread Hindu Sanatana Dharma, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is constructing a replica of the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at the prestigious Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The temple will be built on a 2.89-acre land at Sector 6, Bhajrang Das Road, Prayagraj near the famous Naga Vasuki Temple.

The temple's inauguration is set to be followed by a divine Kalyana Ratham, which will start from Tirumala on January 8 at 7 AM. The event is part of a series of religious activities during the Maha Kumbh Mela, which will run from January 13 to February 26.

TTD EO J. Syamala Rao shared that the temple will host daily rituals in the same style as the Tirumala temple, including Suprabhatam and Ekanta Seva. Srivari Kalyanams will also be celebrated on January 18, 26, February 3, and 12. A team of priests, Vedic scholars, and staff will be sent from TTD to manage temple activities and assist devotees during the event.