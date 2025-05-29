Terror at 50 Feet: Chennai Amusement Ride Malfunctions With 36 On Board

What began as a fun outing to an amusement park quickly turned into a horrifying ordeal for 36 people—including 10 women and eight children—who were left dangling 50 feet above the ground on a malfunctioning ride.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. on Monday when a roller coaster ride named Top Gun came to a sudden halt mid-air following a loud bang at an amusement park on Chennai’s East Coast Road.

A video of the incident, now viral on social media, shows people screaming and crying for help while clinging to their seats.

Initial efforts to rescue the passengers using a ladder proved unsuccessful. The fire department was then alerted, and specialized sky-lift vehicles were deployed from Guindy to assist in the operation.

The passengers endured the ordeal for nearly three hours before being safely brought down. Emergency crews provided biscuits and water to the victims immediately after the rescue.

All 36 individuals were given medical checkups in ambulances stationed at the park. Fortunately, none sustained serious injuries.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the ride was poorly maintained and had existing mechanical issues, which the operators had allegedly neglected.