Surya Grahan September 21: Last Solar Eclipse of 2025 – Timing, Rituals, and Dos & Don’ts

The second and final solar eclipse of 2025 will occur on September 21. In Hinduism, solar eclipses are generally considered inauspicious, and certain guidelines are traditionally followed to reduce their negative impact. Here’s all you need to know about the upcoming Surya Grahan.

Surya Grahan: Solar Eclipse September 21, 2025 Timing

According to Indian Standard Time (IST), the solar eclipse will begin at 11:00 PM on September 21 and conclude at 3:23 AM. Since the eclipse will not be visible in India, the Sutak period (the inauspicious pre-eclipse phase) will not be observed in the country.

What to Do During a Solar Eclipse

Place tulsi (holy basil) leaves in food and water to protect them from negative effects.

Take a ritual bath before and after the eclipse.

Stay indoors and avoid stepping outside during the eclipse hours.

Engage in chanting mantras and meditation, as this is believed to have positive spiritual benefits.

What Not to Do During a Solar Eclipse

Do not look directly at the Sun with the naked eye, as it may cause serious eye damage.

Avoid cooking and eating food during the eclipse period.

Refrain from performing puja (worship rituals) or touching idols of deities.

Put off auspicious tasks or ceremonies, as they are traditionally avoided during an eclipse.

Precautions for Pregnant Women

Pregnant women are advised to avoid eating and sleeping during the eclipse.

They should also avoid using sharp objects such as knives, scissors, or needles.

Disclaimer; The details mentioned above are based on religious beliefs and traditions. They should not be considered as scientific facts. Readers are advised to consult relevant experts before adopting these practices.