Surat Flooded After Heavy Rainfall; IMD Issues Orange and Yellow Alerts

Several parts of Surat city witnessed severe waterlogging and traffic disruptions following incessant rainfall over the past 24 hours. The city recorded over 100 mm of rain, flooding roads and low-lying residential areas.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the heavy downpour is expected to continue on Wednesday as well. Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Jigna Parmar, speaking to news agency ANI, confirmed that two state roads are currently waterlogged and around four to five housing societies in low-lying zones have been affected. However, she reassured that no casualties have been reported so far.

“I urge citizens to cooperate with authorities during rescue operations. The water level is expected to recede once the rain subsides,” SDM Parmar said.

Orange Alert in Rajasthan

The IMD has also issued an orange alert for multiple districts in eastern Rajasthan, including Baran, Kota, Bundi, and Jhalawar, predicting very heavy rainfall exceeding 200 mm within 24 hours. A flood-like situation has already developed in Baran following continuous overnight rainfall.

The Jaipur Meteorological Center has urged residents to stay alert and prepare for intense weather conditions likely to last through June 24 and 25. Moderate to heavy showers are also forecast in Jaipur, Udaipur, and Bharatpur divisions.

Monsoon Advances in Northern India

Conditions are becoming favourable for the further advancement of the southwest monsoon into more parts of Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Delhi-NCR, including Gurugram and Faridabad, forecasting light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30–40 km/h. Residents are advised to remain cautious and follow weather updates closely.

Highlights: