SSC Constable GD PET Result 2025 Released: Check Your Results Now

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the SSC Constable GD PET Result 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) can now check their results on the SSC website: ssc.gov.in.

The PET/PST exams were conducted between August 20 and September 15, 2025, with a total of 3,94,121 candidates appearing across multiple centres nationwide. Candidates who successfully clear the PET/PST are now eligible for shortlisting for the Detailed Medical Examination (DME) or Document Verification (DV).

How to Check SSC Constable GD PET Result 2025

Visit the official SSC website: ssc.gov.in

Click on the result link available on the homepage.

Look for SSC Constable GD PET Result 2025 List 1 and List 2.

Click on the relevant link to open the PDF containing the names and roll numbers of qualified candidates.

Download and save the PDF for future reference.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2025: Overview

The SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2025 aims to fill 53,690 vacancies, including 48,320 for male candidates and 5,370 for female candidates.

The PET and PST were conducted for recruitment across various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and organisations:

Border Security Force (BSF)

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)

Assam Rifles (AR)

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)

Secretariat Security Force (SSF)

Candidates’ Performance

Female candidates: 13,073 cleared (plus 21 under special categories)

Male candidates: 1,13,311 cleared (plus 331 under special categories)

Results of 20 female and 260 male candidates have been withheld due to suspected malpractices and are under further scrutiny.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official SSC website for updates and final confirmation. ssc.gov.in