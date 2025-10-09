School Holidays Today, October 9: Delhi, West Bengal, Himachal, Karnataka, and Jammu Declare Holiday

Several parts of India have been experiencing unpredictable weather, with heavy rains, landslides, and snowfall impacting daily life and school schedules. Here’s the latest update on school and college closures across various states:

Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Gurugram

In the National Capital Region, recent rainfall has brought noticeable weather changes. However, as of today, the Directorate of Education (DoE) and the Delhi Government have not issued any notice regarding school or college closures. Similarly, Haryana’s district administrators for Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida and Greater Noida) have not released any advisory affecting students or schools.

West Bengal

Darjeeling and surrounding areas have been severely affected by continuous rainfall and landslides, disrupting mobility and connectivity. In response, the West Bengal government declared a three-day closure for all schools and colleges from October 8 to 10, 2025. This includes government, private, and mission-run institutions. Schools are expected to reopen on October 13, provided the weather stabilizes.

Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh has witnessed heavy rainfall, snowfall, and landslides in districts like Sirmaur, Solan, Hamirpur, and Bilaspur. A recent landslide in Bilaspur tragically claimed lives, prompting authorities to extend school closures beyond October 7. With forecasts predicting continued rain and thunderstorms, additional closures may be announced on October 8 and 9, especially in high-altitude areas such as Shimla.

Karnataka

Schools in Karnataka are on an extended break from October 8 to 18, 2025, following the state’s caste survey conducted by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes. This break comes immediately after the 17-day Dussehra vacation, giving students an additional 10 days off. Parents and students are advised to monitor official updates for any changes in reopening dates or the academic calendar.

Jammu

The Jammu region remains on high alert after schools were closed on October 6 and 7 due to heavy rainfall. With more rain expected, authorities may declare further closures depending on local conditions.

Advice for Parents and Students

Across these affected regions, parents and students are urged to stay updated with notifications from local schools and government alerts. Unpredictable weather continues to impact academic schedules, highlighting the need for preparedness in case of sudden closures.