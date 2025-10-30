RRB Group D Exams Begin November 17: Admit Cards to Be Released Soon

If you’re preparing for a government job and aiming to join the Indian Railways, here’s some important news for you. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is set to conduct the Group D examination from November 17, 2025, to December 31, 2025, across various centres in India. With millions of candidates registered, all eyes are now on the release of city slips and admit cards.

RRB Group D Admit Card Release Date

According to official updates, RRB will release the city slips about 10 days before the exam date to help candidates locate their exam centres in advance. The admit cards are expected to be uploaded three to four days before the exam.

If your exam is scheduled to start on November 17, the RRB Group D admit card 2025 could be available for download by November 13 or 14.

How to Download RRB Group D Admit Card 2025

Candidates can easily download their admit cards by following these simple steps:

Visit the official website — rrbapply.gov.in .

. Log in using your registration number and password.

Click on the link “RRB Group D Admit Card 2025.”

The admit card will appear on the screen — download and print it.

Carry the printed admit card to the examination centre.

Note: No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination centre without a valid admit card and ID proof.

Documents Required on Exam Day

Along with the admit card, candidates must carry one photo ID proof from the following:

Aadhaar Card

Driving Licence

PAN Card

Passport

Voter ID Card

Candidates are advised to arrive early at the exam centre and carefully read the instructions mentioned on the admit card.

Posts Under RRB Group D Recruitment 2025

The recruitment drive aims to fill several essential Group D positions across various railway zones, including:

Assistant (Signal & Telecom)

Assistant (Workshop)

Assistant Bridge

Assistant Carriage & Wagon

Assistant Loco Shed (Diesel/Electrical)

Assistant Operation (Electrical)

Assistant TL & AC (Workshop)

Pointsman B

Track Maintainer-IV, and others

Important Instructions for Candidates

The RRB Group D exam will be held in multiple phases across India.

Regularly check the official RRB website for any new announcements or updates regarding the exam schedule and admit cards.

Keep all necessary documents ready well before the exam day to avoid last-minute issues.

The Indian Railways conducts one of the largest recruitment drives in the country, offering lakhs of candidates the opportunity to build a stable government career. With the RRB Group D exam starting soon, candidates are advised to stay alert and prepared.