Ramadan Calendar 2025: Sehri and Iftar Timing

The sacred month of Ramadan, a time of spiritual contemplation, fasting, and prayer for Muslims across the globe, started in India on March 2, 2025. The sacred month is a time when Muslims get back to their religion, exercise self-control, and ask for forgiveness from Allah.

The Significance of Ramadan

Ramadan is a period of fasting, or roza, for thirty days during which Muslims do not eat or drink from morning until evening. This is done to learn self-discipline, sympathy for the poor, and appreciation for the riches of life. The day ends with a meal of breaking the fast in the form of Iftar, accompanied by fruits and other food items like dates.

A Typical Day During Ramadan

A normal day in Ramadan starts early, as Muslims wake up early before the sun rises to have a meal known as Sehri. They then start their fasting after sunrise, which lasts until sunset. Throughout the day, they pray, read the Quran, and do charitable acts. They break their fast with Iftar in the evening and socialize with family and friends.

Ramadan 2025 Calendar

Here is a Ramadan 2025 calendar of Sehri and Iftar timings:

March 2, 2025: Ramadan starts, Sehri: 05:12 AM, Iftar: 06:08 PM

March 3, 2025: Sehri: 05:11 AM, Iftar: 06:09 PM

March 4, 2025: Sehri: 05:10 AM, Iftar: 06:10 PM

March 5, 2025: Sehri: 05:09 AM, Iftar: 06:10 PM

March 6, 2025: Sehri: 05:08 AM, Iftar: 06:11 PM

March 7, 2025: Sehri: 05:07 AM, Iftar: 06:11 PM

March 8, 2025: Sehri: 05:06 AM, Iftar: 06:12 PM

March 9, 2025: Sehri: 05:05 AM, Iftar: 06:12 PM

March 10, 2025: Sehri: 05:04 AM, Iftar: 06:13 PM

March 11, 2025: Sehri: 05:03 AM, Iftar: 06:13 PM

March 12, 2025: Sehri: 05:02 AM, Iftar: 06:14 PM

March 13, 2025: Sehri: 05:01 AM, Iftar: 06:14 PM

March 14, 2025: Sehri: 05:00 AM, Iftar: 06:15 PM

March 15, 2025: Sehri: 04:59 AM, Iftar: 06:16 PM

March 16, 2025: Sehri: 04:57 AM, Iftar: 06:16 PM

March 17, 2025: Sehri: 04:56 AM, Iftar: 06:17 PM

March 18, 2025: Sehri: 04:55 AM, Iftar: 06:17 PM

March 19, 2025: Sehri: 04:54 AM, Iftar: 06:18 PM

March 20, 2025: Sehri: 04:53 AM, Iftar: 06:18 PM

March 21, 2025: Sehri: 04:52 AM, Iftar: 06:19 PM

March 22, 2025: Sehri: 04:51 AM, Iftar: 06:19 PM

March 23, 2025: Sehri: 04:49 AM, Iftar: 06:20 PM

March 24, 2025: Sehri: 04:48 AM, Iftar: 06:20 PM

March 25, 2025: Sehri: 04:47 AM, Iftar: 06:21 PM

March 26, 2025: Sehri: 04:46 AM, Iftar: 06:21 PM

March 27, 2025: Sehri: 04:45 AM, Iftar: 06:22 PM

March 28, 2025: Sehri: 04:43 AM, Iftar: 06:22 PM

March 29, 2025: Sehri: 04:42 AM, Iftar: 06:23 PM

March 30, 2025: Sehri: 04:41 AM, Iftar: 06:23 PM

Ramadan is a holy month for Muslims, a period of spiritual rejuvenation, fasting, and prayer. As the month ends on March 30 or March 31, 2025, Muslims everywhere will come together to celebrate Eid-al-Fitr, a day of feasting, gift exchange, and happiness.

