Ramadan 2025: Lucknow Iftar and Sehri Timings for March 8

In Lucknow, Ramadan 2025 brings a time of devotion, reflection, and togetherness for the Muslim community. As fasting is a vital part of the month, knowing the accurate Sehri and Iftar timings is crucial.

For March 8, 2025, in Lucknow, the timings are as follows:

Sehri: 05:05 a.m.

Iftar: 06:13 p.m.

These timings might differ slightly depending on local moon sightings, so it is advised to check with local mosques for confirmation.

Ramadan in Lucknow is not only a time for spiritual growth but also for community engagement and charity. People gather for Iftar at mosques and community centers, creating a warm atmosphere of brotherhood. Ramadan concludes with Eid ul-Fitr, a celebration of fasting’s successful completion, marked by prayers, feasts, and giving to those in need.