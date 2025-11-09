Panjab University Holiday: 2-Day Shutdown on November 10,11

In light of growing campus unrest, Panjab University (PU) in Chandigarh has announced November 10 and 11, 2025, as holidays. The move comes ahead of a planned shutdown and widespread protest by student and faculty groups. The declared holidays will replace the earlier scheduled breaks of December 22, 2025, and January 27, 2026.

According to officials, strict security measures have been implemented on campus. Starting November 8, only individuals carrying valid PU identity cards and vehicles with PU stickers will be allowed entry. Administrative offices, the central library, and guest houses will remain closed during this period as a precautionary step.

The decision follows calls for a “Monday Shutdown” by the PU Bachao Morcha, a collective demanding that the university immediately notify Senate election dates, which have been pending for months. The protesting groups have accused the administration of delaying the democratic process, while the university maintains that the holidays were declared purely for safety and administrative convenience.

Several student organisations, supported by local groups, have announced that they will continue peaceful demonstrations until their demands are met. Security personnel have been deployed across the campus, and police have been stationed near key gates to prevent any untoward incidents.

The PU administration has urged all students and faculty members to maintain calm and cooperate with security arrangements. Classes and administrative operations are expected to resume on November 12, once normalcy returns to the campus.

With the two-day closure, Panjab University braces for a tense yet crucial period as discussions over Senate elections continue and student voices grow louder across one of India’s most historic educational institutions.