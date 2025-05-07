Operation Sindoor: Who Are Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi?

Exercising its sovereign right to respond, India launched Operation Sindoor during the intervening night of May 6 and 7 (Tuesday–Wednesday), in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people on April 22.

In a calibrated response, India carried out precision strikes at nine locations across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, specifically targeting terrorist camps affiliated with internationally proscribed groups.

Following the operation, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh jointly addressed the media in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Misri emphasized that the strikes were measured, non-escalatory, and focused on dismantling terror infrastructure, not provoking broader conflict.

“Operation Sindoor was launched to deliver justice to the victims of Pahalgam,” officials underscored during the briefing.

As the nation awaited details on India’s response, “Nari Shakti” (women power) was prominently on display with Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh taking centre stage at the press conference—an unprecedented moment in India’s defence narrative.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi: A Trailblazer in Olive Green

A decorated officer of the Indian Army’s Corps of Signals, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi made history in 2016 by becoming the first Indian woman to command an Army contingent at a multinational military exercise. She led India’s delegation at Exercise Force 18, the largest such drill hosted by India, involving 18 nations including China, the USA, Russia, Japan, and ASEAN countries. She was the only female commander among all participating nations.

Hailing from Gujarat, Colonel Qureshi holds a postgraduate degree in biochemistry and comes from a proud military lineage—her grandfather served in the Army. She is married to an officer in the Mechanised Infantry.

India’s first Chief of Defence Staff, the late General Bipin Rawat, once stated that her selection for Exercise Force 18 was based purely on competence and leadership—not gender.

Her service record includes notable stints in the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in Congo (2006), Operation Parakram on the Punjab border, and disaster relief during floods in Northeast India.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh: A Dream Born in the Sky

True to the meaning of her name, Vyomika—“one who resides in the sky”—Wing Commander Vyomika Singh dreamed of flying from a young age. Today, she is a distinguished officer in the Indian Air Force’s Flying Branch, with over 2,500 flying hours to her name.

She was awarded a Permanent Commission on December 18, 2019, recognizing her exemplary service and leadership. She has piloted helicopters such as the Chetak and Cheetah in high-risk operations across Jammu & Kashmir, the Northeast, and other challenging terrains.

In November 2020, she led critical air operations in Arunachal Pradesh, flying missions in high-altitude, extreme weather conditions to deliver vital humanitarian aid.

As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations in August 2021, Wing Commander Singh was a member of the all-women tri-services mountaineering team that successfully scaled Mount Manirang (21,625 ft) on the border of Kinnaur and Spiti in Himachal Pradesh.