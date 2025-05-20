Operation Sindoor: Indian Armed Forces Highlight Combat Power with Verses from Bhagvad Gita & Dinkar

Days after India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire halting all military operations along the western front, the Indian government—led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi—along with the Indian Armed Forces, has made one thing unequivocally clear: India will respond decisively if provoked.

Following the success of Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Modi declared, “Operation Sindoor is now India’s new policy against terrorism. A new line has been drawn.”

In alignment with this strong message, the Indian Armed Forces released a series of videos showcasing the combat readiness of the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

On Tuesday, the Indian Air Force shared a video on X (formerly Twitter), demonstrating its capabilities. The clip featured advanced air defence systems and fighter aircraft, accompanied by phrases such as: “Indian Air Force Responds with Resolve Always,” “Unseen,” “Unmatched,” “Unstoppable,” “Swift,” “Lethal,” “Agile,” and “Striking with Precision.”

Notably, the video was set to Piyush Mishra’s stirring track “Aarambh Hai Prachand Hai,” which translates to “The beginning is intense.” The song is a passionate call to rise against injustice, encapsulating a spirit of determination, power, and righteous struggle—perfectly resonating with India's current stance on terrorism and its critique of Pakistan’s support to terror networks.

On Sunday, the Indian Navy shared another video, captioned with the Sanskrit verse:

“Paritrāṇāya sādhūnāṁ, vināśāya ca duṣkṛtām.”— a well-known shloka from the Bhagavad Gita, meaning: “For the protection of the righteous and the destruction of evildoers.”

The full verse is: “Paritrāṇāya sādhūnāṁ, vināśāya ca duṣkṛtām,

Dharma-saṁsthāpanārthāya sambhavāmi yuge yuge.”



The verse translates to: “For the protection of the virtuous, the destruction of the wicked, and the establishment of dharma, I manifest myself, age after age.”

The powerful visuals of the Navy's capabilities were also paired with the poetry of Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, a legendary Hindi poet. The lines, originally a poetic depiction of Lord Krishna’s warning to the Kauravas before the Mahabharata war, signal a firm shift from diplomacy to decisive action—echoing India’s evolving strategic posture.

The caption accompanying the Navy’s video read: “With courage as our compass and duty as our guide, #IndianNavy remains poised — to secure peace and destroy all threats. #CombatReady #AnytimeAnywhereAnyhow.”

That same day, the Western Command of the Indian Army posted a video captioned: “Planned, trained & executed. Justice served.”

In the video, a soldier is heard saying: “This (Operation Sindoor) started with the Pahalgam attack. This is not anger—it is a firm resolve to teach a lesson that will be remembered. It is justice, not revenge.”

He adds: “Operation Sindoor is a lesson Pakistan will not forget.”