Operation Mahadev: Indian Army Strikes Terrorists; 3 Killed: Reports

Terrorists and security personnel clashed Monday in the General Area Lidwas in Jammu and Kashmir. The operation is in progress.

"OP MAHADEV, contact established in general area Lidwas," the Chinar Corps posted on their social media account X (previously Twitter). The operation is underway. Officials told PTI that the incident took place on Monday in the city's Harwan neighborhood, close to Dachigam National Park.

According to them, the security forces began an anti-militancy operation in Harwan's Mulnar neighborhood after receiving intelligence. Officials reported hearing two rounds of gunfire from a distance while security guards conducted searches.

They asserted that they intensified combing operations and hurried reinforcements to the scene to locate the terrorists. Two to three terrorists are thought to be trapped in the barricaded area, according to preliminary reports