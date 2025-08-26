OpenAI Bets Big on India: Five Lakh Free ChatGPT Licenses To Transform Classrooms

OpenAI has reinforced its expansion push in India by announcing the distribution of five lakh ChatGPT licenses to students and educators across the country over the next six months.

The initiative is being carried out in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), and the ARISE (Association for Reinventing School Education) school network.

Billed as one of the largest AI rollouts in the Indian education sector, the program is designed to position artificial intelligence as a learning companion rather than a shortcut. Its focus will be on strengthening digital skills, encouraging critical thinking, and deepening classroom engagement instead of fostering rote use of AI.

ChatGPT Licenses: Key Details

The distribution will follow three channels. Through the Ministry of Education, government school teachers handling classes 1 to 12 will gain access, while AICTE will oversee distribution across technical institutes, ensuring engineering and tech students experience AI first-hand. Meanwhile, ARISE schools will extend access to K-12 educators, enabling them to integrate ChatGPT into daily learning.

Launched under the OpenAI Learning Accelerator, the initiative is an India-first effort to embed AI into classrooms.

To spearhead the program, OpenAI has appointed Raghav Gupta as Head of Education for India and Asia Pacific. Formerly India and APAC MD at Coursera, Gupta will drive partnerships with schools, universities, and government institutions.

OpenAI has also tied up with IIT Madras on a $500,000 research project exploring AI-driven learning methods, from classroom integration to personalized education.

In a parallel move, the company has partnered with the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) to launch the OpenAI Academy, aimed at boosting AI literacy nationwide.

The announcement follows CEO Sam Altman’s confirmation that OpenAI will open its first India office in New Delhi later this year.