October 31 Bank Holiday or not?

As October draws to a close, many are wondering whether October 31, 2025, will be a bank holiday in India. Following the festive season of Diwali and Chhath Puja, banks across most parts of the country have returned to normal operations. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday schedule, October 31 is a regular working day for most states, except for a few regions observing local holidays or events.

Banks to Function Normally on October 31

In most parts of India—such as Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan—banks will remain open on October 31. Customers can visit their branches to carry out regular banking operations, including deposits, withdrawals, and account-related services. There is no nationwide bank holiday on this date.

States Where Banks Will Be Closed

However, in certain regions, banks will remain closed due to state-level holidays or regional events.

Here’s a list of states where banks will not operate on October 31, 2025:

Gujarat – Banks will remain closed to mark Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti, celebrated as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day). This is a state-level holiday in Gujarat to honor the Iron Man of India, who played a key role in unifying the nation after independence.

West Bengal – Banks will be closed due to the celebration of Jagadhatri Puja, one of the major regional festivals observed with great devotion across the state.

Odisha and Andhra Pradesh (selected districts) – Certain areas are under Cyclone Montha alerts, where the state government has declared local holidays or temporary closures.

Tamil Nadu (Tiruvallur district) – Some districts may observe a local holiday due to heavy rainfall warnings related to Cyclone Montha.

Residents in these areas are advised to confirm with their local bank branch or check the RBI’s regional holiday list for accurate updates.

Digital Banking Services Are Not Impacted

Even though banks will remain closed in a few states, digital banking services will operate without interruption. Customers can access essential online facilities such as:

Mobile banking apps

Internet banking portals

UPI-based transactions (Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, etc.)

ATM withdrawals and deposits

Fund transfers, bill payments, and account management

This ensures that all essential financial services continue smoothly, even on days when branches are closed.

Next Major Bank Holiday

The next round of major bank holidays will arrive in November 2025, when several states will observe Guru Nanak Jayanti, Deepavali Amavasya, and other regional festivals. Dates vary by region according to the RBI’s calendar.

Conclusion

To summarize, October 31, 2025, is not a nationwide bank holiday. Banks across most states will operate as usual, except in Gujarat (Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti), West Bengal (Jagadhatri Puja), and certain parts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu affected by local conditions.

For urgent financial transactions, customers can rely on digital banking and ATMs, which will remain fully operational throughout the day.