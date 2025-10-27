October 28 Holiday in Lucknow for Chhath Puja!

In anticipation of the festival of Chhath Puja, holidays have been declared in various cities by the Uttar Pradesh government, such as Lucknow and Varanasi. The Lucknow District Magistrate office has also declared a public holiday on October 28, 2025, for the Chhath festival. Government and half-government offices, schools, and colleges will be closed for this day.

Lucknow Holiday Declaration

The Uttar Pradesh government had previously announced that October 28 was to be a holiday for the Chhath festival. Subsequently, Lucknow District Magistrate Visakh G. Iyer issued an order announcing a holiday for schools, offices, and government offices in the city. The move is intended to allow the smooth celebration of the festival and for the students, teachers, and devotees to take part in the festivities.

Varanasi Schools Function Till Noon

In Varanasi, schools till Class 12 will remain open till 12 noon on October 27, 2025, so that traffic congestion is eased and the huge number of devotees attending the Chhath festival are given space. From 12 pm onwards, route diversions will be made throughout the city to handle the crowd and maintain public safety.

Festival Preparations

District administrations in Lucknow and Varanasi have made arrangements to ensure a safe and smooth celebration of the Chhath festival. These include securing devotees, regulating traffic, and offering essential amenities to the public. The administration has also requested the public to be cooperative and adhere to the directives to ensure a peaceful celebration.

Chhath Puja Significance

Chhath Puja is an important festival in the Hindu calendar, which is for the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya. The festival is greatly celebrated and observed with enthusiasm in many parts of the country, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand. People pray to the rising sun, asking for blessings and prosperity. The festival is also a celebration of unity between family members and friends.

Conclusion

The holidays announced in Lucknow and Varanasi during the festival of Chhath Puja will enable individuals to celebrate the festival with friends and family members without any disruption. The efforts of district administrations for a smooth and safe celebration are appreciable, and the festival is likely to be celebrated in a grand and religious spirit.