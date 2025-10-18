October 18 Bank Holiday here for Kati Bihu

On October 18, 2025, banks across Guwahati and other parts of Assam are closed in observance of Kati Bihu, an important regional harvest festival celebrated with devotion and traditional rituals. While Dhanteras also coincides with this day, it is not recognized as a national bank holiday, meaning banks in other parts of the country remain open.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s official list, October 2025 includes 21 bank holidays in total. These holidays cover major Indian festivals such as Diwali, Maha Ashtami, Dussehra, Durga Puja, and Chhath Puja, along with the standard weekend closures.

Many customers often plan to visit banks on weekends but face confusion about which Saturdays are working. As per RBI regulations, all public and private sector banks in India remain closed on Sundays, as well as on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, in addition to region-specific holidays declared by state governments.

Upcoming Bank Holidays in October 2025

The remaining bank holidays for the month are as follows:

Chhath Puja (Evening Arghya): October 27

Chhath Puja (Morning Arghya): October 28

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti: October 31

Additionally, banks will stay closed on the following weekends:

Sunday: October 19

Fourth Saturday: October 25

Sunday: October 26

Banking Options Available on Holidays

Even though physical branches are closed today, most digital banking services remain unaffected. Customers can continue to use mobile banking apps, internet banking, and UPI platforms for their transactions. ATMs across the country are functional, ensuring that cash withdrawals and deposits can be made without interruption.

With multiple festive holidays this month, customers are advised to plan their banking activities in advance to avoid any inconvenience caused by branch closures.

Also read: October 18 Telangana Bandh: Bus Services Disrupted, Schools Closed