October 13 Bank Holiday or Not? Check Full Details Here

After the weekend break, banks across India will function as usual on Monday, October 13, 2025. While many customers are curious whether Monday will be a holiday following the second Saturday break, it is important to note that there are no official or festival-related holidays scheduled for this date.

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, along with Sundays. Since October 11 (Saturday) was the second Saturday and October 12 (Sunday) was a weekly holiday, banks will resume regular operations from Monday, October 13.

All public and private sector banks, including nationalised and regional branches, will be open for all customer-related services such as deposits, withdrawals, cheque clearance, and account assistance. Online banking, UPI, and digital transactions will continue to function without interruption.

Customers planning to visit the bank are advised to check the local holiday list issued by their respective state’s branch of RBI, as regional holidays may vary depending on local festivals or observances. However, no nationwide bank holiday has been declared for October 13.

In summary, October 13, 2025 (Monday), is a regular working day for banks across India, ensuring smooth banking operations after the weekend break.

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