November 7 Bank Holiday or not in India?

With the festival and regional holidays coming to an end, people are wondering if banks will be closed tomorrow, Friday, November 7, 2025. The good news is that tomorrow will be a regular working day for all banks across India.

No Official Bank Holiday on November 7

There is no scheduled bank holiday on November 7, 2025, according to the holiday calendar issued by the Reserve Bank of India. Banks will function normally in all states and union territories. Routine banking services like deposit, withdrawal, clearing of cheques, and other general banking operations will be carried out as usual.

All public sector, private, cooperative, and regional rural banks will remain open tomorrow. The banks would function normally for both offline banking and digital services such as UPI, net banking, and ATMs.

Bank Holidays in November 2025

Although today, November 7, is a regular working day, there are several holidays coming up later this month depending on the region. Some important dates include:

November 11 (Tuesday): Phase II of Bihar Assembly Elections (within Bihar only)

November 15th (Saturday): Jharkhand Foundation Day (state-specific holiday)

November 24, Monday: Guru Teg Bahadur Martyrdom Day - Holiday in some northern states

Since bank holidays vary by state, customers are advised to check the RBI’s official holiday list or contact their local branch for state-specific closures.

Normal Banking Operations Tomorrow

Customers can visit their respective bank branches during standard working hours on Friday, November 7, 2025.

All financial markets, including the stock exchanges and clearing houses, will also remain open. This makes tomorrow a normal business day for both public and private sector employees

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