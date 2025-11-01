November 3 Local School Holiday in Kerala Districts - Here's Why!

In a move that signals the cultural importance of regional festivals, the Kerala government has declared a local holiday on Monday, November 3, 2025, for three taluks in the Pathanamthitta district in connection with the annual Parumala Perunnal – the feast day of the revered saint of the same name.

The holiday, while localised to specific taluks, will affect a wide range of activities. Schools, government offices and other public institutions in the designated area will remain closed, allowing residents to participate freely in the festivities, rituals and pilgrimage-related events associated with the Parumala Church, a prominent pilgrimage centre in Central Travancore.

For parents and students in the affected region, the announcement means adjusting schedules and academic plans accordingly. Extra-curricular activities, afternoon sessions and school transport routines may be changed or suspended for the day. Meanwhile, local administration has advised visitors and devotees of the Perunnal to plan travel and parking early given the anticipated increase in footfall.

The state government’s decision highlights how regional feast days continue to influence local calendars even amidst national-level observances and standard academic schedules. The holiday also emphasises the cultural and religious significance of the Parumala Church celebration in the local community, with many families attending processions, night vigils and communal feasts as part of the observance.

As institutions in the taluks gear up for the break, residents are being advised to use the day meaningfully for cultural engagement and rest, while non-essential functions are expected to resume from the next day. The announcement adds to this year’s early-November wave of regional holidays, giving families in the area a short pause before the academic calendar resumes its routine.

In summary the holiday on November 3 underscores how faith and local tradition continue to shape public life in Kerala. For students and families in the Pathanamthitta district it offers a brief cultural pause, and for the wider community a reminder of the enduring tradition of the Parumala Perunnal.