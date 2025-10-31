November 2025: Complete List of Important Days and Events

November, the eleventh month of the year, marks the final 30-day month in the calendar and is filled with a wide range of cultural, historical, and global observances. According to the Hindu calendar, this month corresponds to Kartika, considered one of the most sacred months for several religious and spiritual activities.

For students preparing for competitive exams and general knowledge enthusiasts, understanding the key national and international days of November is both informative and useful. Below is a detailed list of all significant observances and their importance in November 2025.

November 1: World Vegan Day

World Vegan Day is celebrated every year on November 1 to promote the benefits of a vegan lifestyle and spread awareness about animal welfare, sustainability, and health. The observance was first introduced in 1994 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Vegan Society in the UK.

November 1: All Saints’ Day

All Saints’ Day, also known as All Hallows’ Day or Hallowmas, is a Christian festival dedicated to honoring all saints and martyrs — known or unknown — throughout history.

November 1: Karnataka Rajyotsava (Karnataka Formation Day)

Karnataka Rajyotsava, also called Kannada Rajyotsava, marks the unification of all Kannada-speaking regions into the state of Karnataka in 1956. The day is celebrated with great enthusiasm across the state.

November 1: Haryana Day

Haryana Day commemorates the formation of the state of Haryana in 1966. It highlights the rich cultural traditions and progress achieved by the people of the region.

November 2: All Souls’ Day

Observed on November 2, All Souls’ Day honors the departed souls. In Roman Catholic tradition, it is dedicated to those believed to be in purgatory, awaiting purification before entering heaven.

November 2: Parumala Perunnal (Kerala)

Parumala Perunnal is one of Kerala’s most important religious festivals, celebrated at Parumala Church in honor of Saint Geevarghese Mar Gregorios. Devotees gather in large numbers to seek blessings and participate in the ceremonies.

November 3: World Jellyfish Day

World Jellyfish Day celebrates one of the oldest living creatures on Earth and raises awareness about their ecological importance as jellyfish begin their seasonal migrations.

November 3: World Sandwich Day

World Sandwich Day recognizes the global popularity of the sandwich, a quick and versatile meal believed to have been named after John Montagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich.

November 4: Melbourne Cup Day (First Tuesday of November)

Observed on the first Tuesday of November, Melbourne Cup Day is one of Australia’s most prestigious horse racing events, often referred to as "the race that stops the nation."

November 5: World Tsunami Awareness Day

This day emphasizes the importance of tsunami preparedness and the role of early warning systems in minimizing damage during natural disasters.

November 5: Guru Nanak Jayanti

Guru Nanak Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism. In 2025, it will commemorate his 556th birth anniversary and will be celebrated with great devotion across Sikh communities.

November 6: International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict

Established by the United Nations in 2001, this day underscores the need to protect the environment during armed conflicts.

November 6: National Nachos Day

National Nachos Day celebrates the popular Mexican snack made from tortilla chips topped with cheese, salsa, and other ingredients.

November 7: Infant Protection Day

Observed to promote awareness about the well-being and safety of infants, this day focuses on creating a safe and healthy environment for future generations.

November 7: National Cancer Awareness Day

Introduced in 2014, this day aims to spread awareness about early detection and prevention of cancer.

November 7: C.V. Raman’s Birth Anniversary

Nobel laureate C.V. Raman, born on November 7, 1888, is celebrated for his discovery of the Raman Effect, a groundbreaking contribution to the field of physics.

November 8: L.K. Advani’s Birthday

Lal Krishna Advani, a founding leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and former Deputy Prime Minister of India, was born on November 8, 1927.

November 8: World Radiography Day

This day promotes awareness about the importance of radiology and honors professionals who contribute to modern medical imaging and diagnostics.

November 9: National Legal Services Day

Celebrated to educate citizens about their legal rights, this day marks the enactment of the Legal Services Authorities Act in 1995.

November 9: Uttarakhand Foundation Day

Uttarakhand was carved out of Uttar Pradesh on November 9, 2000. Known as “Dev Bhoomi” (Land of the Gods), it is famous for its temples and natural beauty.

November 9: Kartarpur Corridor Anniversary

On this day in 2019, the Kartarpur Corridor — connecting India and Pakistan — was inaugurated, allowing Sikh pilgrims to visit the historic Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan.

November 9: World Freedom Day

This day commemorates the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 and celebrates freedom and democracy worldwide.

November 10: World Science Day for Peace and Development

This international observance highlights the crucial role of science in promoting peace, sustainability, and progress.

November 10: World Immunization Day

The day promotes awareness about vaccines and their role in preventing deadly diseases across the globe.

November 10: World Public Transport Day

Celebrated to promote sustainable transportation, this day encourages the use of eco-friendly public transit systems.

November 11: Armistice Day / Remembrance Day / Veterans Day

November 11 marks the end of World War I and honors those who sacrificed their lives in military service.

November 11: National Education Day

Observed in memory of India’s first Education Minister, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, this day celebrates the importance of education in nation-building.

November 12: World Pneumonia Day

Dedicated to spreading awareness about pneumonia prevention and treatment, particularly among children under five.

November 13: World Kindness Day

This global observance promotes compassion and encourages acts of kindness in everyday life.

November 13: World Usability Day (Second Thursday of November)

Celebrated to promote user-friendly design and accessibility in technology and everyday life.

November 14: Children’s Day and Jawaharlal Nehru Jayanti

Children’s Day in India coincides with the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first Prime Minister, who was known for his affection for children.

November 14: World Diabetes Day

Observed globally to spread awareness about diabetes, its prevention, and healthy living.

November 15: Jharkhand Foundation Day and Birsa Munda Jayanti

Both events commemorate the formation of the state of Jharkhand in 2000 and honor tribal leader Birsa Munda for his role in India’s freedom movement.

November 16: International Day for Tolerance

This UN-observed day promotes respect and understanding among people of diverse backgrounds.

November 16: National Press Day

Recognizes the role of a free and responsible press and commemorates the establishment of the Press Council of India.

November 16: World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims

Observed on the third Sunday of November, this day honors victims of road accidents and calls for improved road safety measures.

November 17: International Students’ Day

This day recognizes the courage of students during the Nazi occupation of Czechoslovakia in 1939 and promotes global education.

November 17: National Epilepsy Day

Aimed at raising awareness about epilepsy, its symptoms, and available treatments.

November 19: World Toilet Day

Highlights global sanitation challenges and supports the UN goal of universal sanitation access by 2030.

November 19: World COPD Day (Third Wednesday of November)

Raises awareness about Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and emphasizes early diagnosis and prevention.

November 19: International Men’s Day

Focuses on men’s health, gender equality, and positive male role models.

November 20: Universal Children’s Day

Promotes children’s rights and welfare across the globe, established by the UN in 1954.

November 20: Africa Industrialization Day

Encourages industrial growth in African nations to promote economic development.

November 21: World Television Day

Celebrates the impact of television in spreading information and raising awareness on global issues.

November 21: World Hello Day

Encourages communication as a means to promote peace and prevent conflict.

November 21: World Philosophy Day

Established by UNESCO, this day promotes the importance of critical thinking and dialogue in solving global problems.

November 23: Fibonacci Day

Named after the mathematician Leonardo Fibonacci, this day celebrates his contribution to mathematics, particularly the Fibonacci sequence.

November 23: National Espresso Day

Honors espresso coffee and celebrates the culture of coffee consumption worldwide.

November 23: National Cashew Day

Acknowledges the hard work of cashew farmers and celebrates the popularity of this nutritious nut.

November 24: Lachit Diwas

Commemorates the birth anniversary of Lachit Borphukan, the Ahom general who led the Assamese army to victory in the Battle of Saraighat.

November 24: Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji

Marks the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the ninth Sikh Guru, who sacrificed his life defending religious freedom.

November 25: International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women

Established by the UN in 1993, this day raises awareness about gender-based violence and advocates for women’s safety and rights.

November 26: National Milk Day

Celebrated in honor of Dr. Verghese Kurien, the Father of India’s White Revolution, recognizing his contributions to dairy development.

November 26: Constitution Day of India

Also known as Samvidhan Divas, this day marks the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1949.

November 27: Thanksgiving Day (Fourth Thursday of November)

A major U.S. holiday celebrated with gratitude for the year’s harvest and blessings.

November 28: Red Planet Day

Commemorates the launch of NASA’s Mariner 4 spacecraft in 1964, the first successful mission to Mars.

November 28: Black Friday

Famous for massive shopping discounts, Black Friday marks the start of the global holiday shopping season.

November 29: International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People

Established by the UN in 1977, this day expresses global support for the rights of Palestinians.

November 29: International Jaguar Day

Celebrates the jaguar as a symbol of biodiversity and promotes conservation efforts across the Americas.

November 30: Saint Andrew’s Day

Observed in Scotland and several other countries, this day honors Saint Andrew, the patron saint of Scotland, and marks the beginning of the Scottish Winter Festival.

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