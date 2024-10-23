November 1: Holiday or Not?

Everyone is wondering whether there is a holiday for schools on November 1 after the Diwali celebrations on October 31. Yes, in a few states, the government has declared a holiday on November 1.

Tamil Nadu government declared November 1, 2024, a public holiday for all schools, colleges, government offices, public sector undertakings, and educational institutions. This would come as a relief to the students, their parents, teachers, and government employees, who have to travel back to their hometowns for the festival.

The Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Teachers' Organizations and Government Employees' Organizations had demanded that the chief minister declare November 1 a holiday as all the teachers and government employees visit their native places when Diwali breaks out, which causes them problems for returning to school or office on the same date. So by providing that extra day, the government wants to decrease the tension about returning the next day after the celebrations.

To serve as a makeup for the lost day, November 9, 2024, which falls on a Saturday, has been declared as a working day. The pronouncement was made official in a government release dated October 19, 2024.

