New Passport Rules India 2025: Date of Birth Proof Requirements Revised

The Government of India has introduced significant changes to passport issuance rules, particularly regarding proof of date of birth. Under the newly notified Passport (Amendment) Rules, 2025, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has streamlined the documentation process to ensure uniformity and accuracy in birth records.

Key Updates in Passport Regulations

As per the revised rules, for children born on or after October 1, 2023, only a birth certificate issued by the Registrar of Births and Deaths, a Municipal Corporation, or any other authority recognized under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969, will be accepted as valid proof of date of birth. This amendment emphasizes the necessity of obtaining an official birth certificate for newborns to avoid future documentation issues.

Rules for Applicants Born Before October 1, 2023

For individuals born before October 1, 2023, multiple documents will continue to be accepted as valid proof of date of birth. These include:

Birth certificate issued by the Registrar of Births and Deaths, a Municipal Corporation, or any other authorized body under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969.

Transfer certificate, school leaving certificate, or matriculation certificate from a recognized school or educational board, mentioning the applicant’s birth date.

Permanent Account Number (PAN) card issued by the Income Tax Department, if it includes the applicant’s date of birth.

Service records or pension orders (for government employees), duly certified by the respective authority.

Driving license issued by a State Transport Department, displaying the applicant’s date of birth.

Voter ID card issued by the Election Commission of India, with birth details.

Insurance policy bond from Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) or other government-backed insurers, where the insured person’s date of birth is recorded.

Impact on Applicants

The most significant impact of these amendments is on parents of children born on or after October 1, 2023, as a birth certificate will now be the only acceptable document for proof of date of birth when applying for a passport. This move aims to standardize birth records and prevent discrepancies in official documentation.

For individuals born before October 1, 2023, there is no change, and they can continue submitting alternative documents as per the existing guidelines.

Why This Matters

The amendments are expected to make the passport issuance process more efficient, reducing inconsistencies in date of birth records and ensuring a more standardized approach. Parents of newborns must ensure timely registration of births to avoid complications in obtaining official documents in the future.