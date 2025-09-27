Navaratri 2025: September 30 Public Holiday in Kerala!

The Government of Kerala has declared Tuesday, September 30, 2025, as a public holiday throughout the state in relation to the Navaratri festival, more specifically the Poojavayppu rituals.

According to the official release, all government offices, semi-government organizations, public sector enterprises, and institutions falling within the ambit of the Negotiable Instruments Act will be closed on the day. Schools, colleges, and universities, including professional schools, will also close academic sessions as part of the holiday.

Simultaneously, the state made it clear that as the session of the Legislative Assembly will be in progress, assembly-related duties are to be attended to by staff officials. The department heads have been directed to make proper arrangements so that such officials can perform their task without any inconvenience.

This action is a sign of Kerala's culture to accord importance to religious and cultural celebrations, such that citizens can enjoy the celebrations of Navaratri while critical state operations remain unaltered.

Also read: October 2025 Bank Holidays in India: Dussehra, Diwali, and Chath Puja Celebrations