National Science Day 2025; Date, Why is it celebrated?

February 28th is an important date in the world of Indian science, as it is the anniversary of the discovery of the Raman Effect by the great Indian physicist C.V. Raman. National Science Day 2025 is this year celebrated under the theme "Empowering Indian Youth for Global Leadership in Science and Innovation for Viksit Bharat."

The Raman Effect: A Breakthrough Discovery

It was in 1928 that C.V. Raman identified the Raman Effect, which accounts for the scattering of light as it travels through a transparent medium and comes in contact with its molecules. It has wide-ranging applications in fields of science like chemistry, physics, and biomedical research.

Knowing the Raman Effect

The Raman Effect is a matter of scattering light, and as a consequence, there is an alteration in energy and wavelength. There are two kinds of shifts in energy involved:

Stokes Shift (Loss of Energy): When light is scattered by a material, a few photons lose some of their energy to the molecules and make them vibrate. This produces light of longer wavelength (lower energy) than the incident light.

Anti-Stokes Shift (Gain of Energy): In certain situations, molecules that are already in higher energy levels give their energy to the scattered light. This produces light of a shorter wavelength (higher energy) than the initial light.

Impact of the Raman Effect

The Raman Effect has transformed many scientific disciplines, such as:

Chemistry: Raman spectroscopy is extensively employed to analyze chemical compounds and their molecular structures.

Physics: The Raman Effect has contributed immensely to our knowledge of light-matter interactions.

Medical Research: Raman spectroscopy is employed in medical research to diagnose illnesses and create new treatments.

Forensic Science: The Raman Effect

Forensic science utilizes the Raman Effect for evidence analysis and solving crimes.

Legacy of C.V. Raman

C.V. Raman's invention of the Raman Effect was a major leap forward in the field of physics, opening avenues for new scientific research. Raman won the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930 and became the first Indian scientist to be given this science award. The legacy of Raman's contributions to science continues to influence science in India and the world as a whole and inspire scientists, researchers, and students.

Empowering Indian Youth

National Science Day 2025 provides a chance to empower Indian youth to become the torchbearers of science and innovation. The theme "Empowering Indian Youth for Global Leadership in Science and Innovation for Viksit Bharat" reflects on the importance of inspiring young minds to discover the realm of science and innovation.

Celebrating National Science Day 2025, we remember C.V. Raman's contributions and legacy to science and also recognize the significance of empowering Indian youth to lead the world in science and innovation. This way, we can make India and the world a better place.

